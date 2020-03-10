Inter Miami CF Sells Out Season Ticket Inventory In Inaugural Season

Inter Miami CF reached a milestone early in its MLS existence. The club announced Friday that it had sold out of its season ticket...

Inter Miami CF reached a milestone early in its MLS existence. The club announced Friday that it had sold out of its season ticket inventory for its inaugural year.

Fans will now be placed a waitlist to nab season tickets in 2021. They may reserve a spot on the list for $50, which will be put towards a season ticket purchase when available. Waitlisted members will also receive exclusive purchasing opportunities and first access.

The league’s latest expansion team – which is owned by Jorge Mas and David Beckham – previously announced that it had sold out of single-game tickets for Saturday’s home debut against the LA Galaxy at Fort Lauderdale’s Inter Miami CF Stadium. There is a limited number of tickets available for the club’s subsequent two home games on March 21 and April. Tickets for the remainder of their home slate have not yet gone on sale yet.

Major League Soccer has seen its youngest teams thrive from a ticketing standpoint. Along with Inter Miami, the league’s other newcomer Nashville SC has enjoyed strong demand to begin its inaugural season. Music City’s club sold over 50,000 tickets to its debut home game, forcing the 69,000-seat Nissan Stadium to open up all sections to accommodate the demand. On the West Coast, Los Angeles FC are keeping up the same momentum they came into the league with three years ago. LAFC have sold out their season ticket inventory for the third straight season, even after adding ticket packages in 2020.

Headline image via Inter Miami CF / @InterMiamiCF