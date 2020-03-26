New York’s Mountain Jam Music Festival Cancelled

This year’s Mountain Jam music festival, set to take place in New York, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The festival...

This year’s Mountain Jam music festival, set to take place in New York, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The festival was scheduled to take place from May 29 to 31 at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts in Bethel, New York with artists like Gov’t Mule, the Trey Anastasio Band, Brandi Carlile, and Grace Potter slated to take the stage. However, Mountain Jam partner Gary Chetkof released a statement this week noting that Mountain Jam will no longer take place this year.

“After 15 consecutive years we will miss all the familiar faces and uplifting vibes that our community shares,” Chetkof said. “However, the safety of our artists, fans, and staff are of paramount importance. We want to thank everyone who has stood by us over the years and look forward to making Mountain Jam 2021 the best festival ever. Stay safe, and we will see you next year.”

Ticketholders will receive refunds at point of purchase.

This cancellation comes amid widespread cancellations and postponement across the music industry. High-scale festivals like Coachella, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo have been postponed to the fall while Firefly, Ultra, and SXSW were outright cancelled until next year. Various local, smaller fests like Bottlerock Napa Valley music festival and Detroit’s Movements festival were also postponed.

See the full list of concerts cancelled due to coronavirus here.