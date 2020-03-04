Tenacious D Reveals ‘Swing State Fall Tour’ Amid Presidential Election

Comedy-rock duo Tenacious D announced a brief tour this fall in “swing states” ahead of the presidential election. “The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting...

“The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!” will kick-off on September 25 in Davenport, Iowa, followed by shows in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio. From there, they’ll stop in Wilmington, Jacksonville, Richmond, and Philadelphia before wrapping-up at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on October 9. The trek is a part of the 46 for 46 series, which promotes “voter registration and overall civic action through music.” Indie-rock artist Bon Iver already announced a string of dates with the series, set to kick-off in Wisconsin this October.

Tenacious D, backed by Jack Black and Kyle Glass, revealed a statement in correspondence with the tour, noting that “Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous Prsident in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of this administration,” adding that “now is the time to elect a REAL leader.”

“In 2016, six states were decided by two percentage points or less, and 10 states were decided by four percentage points or less,” the duo said in a statement. “Swing states play a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020. Knowing that, we looked at each other and agreed: just like the tale of Post-Apocalypto, it is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction. With great rock comes great responsibility.”

Post-Apocalypto was released in 2018 and featured songs and audio clips from Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto, the band’s animatic YouTube series which was posted in support of the album. It was the band’s first release since 2012’s Rize of the Fenix and their 2006 breakthrough The Pick of Destiny.

See Tenacious D’s full list of upcoming tour dates below and register to vote here.

Tenacious D | The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!

September 25 — Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

September 26 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

September 27 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

September 29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

October 1 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

October 2 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

October 4 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

October 5 — Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

October 7 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

October 9— New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall