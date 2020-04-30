California Governor Outlines Phases For Return Of Live Events

California Governor Gavin Newsom has a plan to reopen the state in multiple stages, citing when sports games can return with and without fans....

Newsom revealed the multi-stage plan during a recent daily address, noting that “the prospect of mass gatherings is negligible, at best, until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine.”

“So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers all together across every conceivable difference of health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and expectations,” Newsom said.

While Newsom did not provide a timeline, he said the latter stages are “months” away.

“CA is flattening the curve, but the reality is #COVID19 is not going away soon,” Newsom said in a round of tweets this week. “Our reopening must be gradual, guided by public health and science, and will be done in the following STAGES.”

Currently, he said the state is in “Stage 1,” where people are staying home and flattening the curve through safety and preparedness. “Stage 2,” or lower risk workplaces, will be a gradual re-opening of some lower risk workplaces with adaptations like manufacturing, retail, and offices. In “Stage 3,” more higher risk workplaces like personal care businesses, move theaters, and sports without live audiences will open.

The final stage, “Stage 4,” will be the end of the stay-at-home order, where the state will re-open the highest risk parts of the economy. This includes concerts, convention centers, and live audience sports. Previously, Newmon cautioned against the expectation of games being played with fans in attendance. If Stage 4 is still months away, this could greatly affect the Dodger’s season and have implications on the MLB All Star Game.