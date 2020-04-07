Cincinnati’s Bunbury Music Festival Cancelled Over Virus Concerns

Cincinnati’s Bunbury Music Festival has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The eclectic bash was scheduled to take over the city...

The eclectic bash was scheduled to take over the city June 5-7 with headlining performances from Twenty One Pilots, Marshmello and The Avett Brothers. PromoWest Productions, which organizes the festival, revealed that ongoing developments regarding the virus are not feasible for putting on the event as scheduled.

“Because of the current government mandates and the ever changing situation in Ohio, we feel that it would not be safe or sensible to host our annual event,” reads an official statement. “The health and safety of our guests, staff, artists, vendors, and partners is our main concern and not something that we take lightly. Cancelling is the last thing that we, at PromoWest Productions, ever want to have to do and over the past month we have been closely monitoring the situation and hoping beyond hope that we would be able to proceed. Because of how circumstances have unfolded, our best option is to move forward and begin to plan ahead for 2021.”

The statement went on to say that ticket refunds will be forthcoming in the next 30 to 45 days and encouraged all to keep practicing social distancing practices in the meantime.

Bunbury Music Festival joins a growing list of major gatherings called off this spring, joining the likes of Nashville’s CMA Fest, Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, Boston Calling and more. Countless other festivals have been able to find new dates to hold their event, with Bonnaroo, Coachella and Summerfest now moved to the fall.

Stay updated on all cancelled and postponed events here.