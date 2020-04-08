Disney On Broadway Special To Stream For COVID-19 Relief Fund

Broadway theaters and Disney parks remain shut down due to coronavirus, however, fans can experience the best of both worlds in a new livestream...

Broadway theaters and Disney parks remain shut down due to coronavirus, however, fans can experience the best of both worlds in a new livestream special.

“Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney On Broadway” united Broadway stars from high and low at the New Amsterdam Theatre last November. The one-night-only event was sold out and served as a benefit show to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It raised over $500,000 for the cause, and now months later, the special will stream to audiences to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Fans can catch the event streaming Monday, April 13 on various platforms, including broadwaycares.org, Playbill.com, YouTube, Facebook and the sites of ABC-owned television stations around the country. It will feature the entire taped performance of “Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney On Broadway,” as well as live interviews from theater stars and Frozen’s Ryan McCartan, who will host the event. Throughout the streamed show, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

“The event last November was such an unforgettable evening of Disney on Broadway magic,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola shared in a statement. “We are so grateful to all our friends at Disney Theatrical Productions for generously joining us in sharing this evening again, supporting our entertainment industry friends and colleagues who are out of work and facing serious health and personal challenges due to this devastating coronavirus pandemic.”

Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund is aimed at helping theater actors and crew financially during this time, as the industry has been left in limbo. Broadway has been shuttered since March 12 and will remain closed until at least June 7. As a result, many anticipated production openings have been delayed and the 2020 Tony Awards have been postponed.

The anniversary special brought together 79 performances from Disney On Broadway’s most beloved productions, including The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Newsies and more.

Photo via Disney On Broadway / @DisneyOnBroadway