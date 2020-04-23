Postponed Stagecoach Festival Offering Performances This Weekend

The California desert will be quiet this weekend with Stagecoach Festival postponed until October. But the country music bash will still go forth with...

Festival promoters have teamed up with SiriusXM satellite radio to air live performances from stars on the 2020 lineup this weekend, April 24-26. Headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will all lend their time to the broadcast, along with Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Midland and more.

“Celebrating Stagecoach weekend with SiriusXM, all of our artists, partners, fans and community is something we all hold so dear to our hearts,” shared Stagecoach talent buyer Stacy Vee. “We couldn’t let this weekend in April go by quietly, so we decided to throw a house party. I hope everyone enjoys what we have put together!”

The three-day event, cheekily renamed Stagecouch amid stay-at-home orders, can be streamed on Sirius XM’s “The Highway” channel 56, which is now available to new subscribers for free until May 15. Performances are scheduled to air from 12-5 p.m. each day, followed by an encore broadcast at night.

Fans can also follow along via the official Stagecoach Instagram, where special guests such as Dustin Lynch, RaeLynn, LOCASH and more will take part in live Q&A sessions and performances. The weekend festivities will wrap with an encore broadcast of Diplo’s 2019 Stagecoach set on the festival’s Instagram live feed.

Stagecoach, along with fellow Indio bash Coachella, was one of the first spring festivals to be pushed to the fall amid coronavirus concerns. It is now scheduled to take place October 23-25.