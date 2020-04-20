Stage Productions, Symphonies Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

A diverse mix of stage musicals and symphony performances are on the agenda for Tuesday’s onsale listings. The day’s pre-sale category is dominated by stage productions as various fall performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre are scheduled across the country. The company is slated to bring the acclaimed ballet to Raleigh, Minneapolis, Pensacola and more. Jukebox musicals are also in the mix, as the Jimmy Buffet-inspired show Escape to Margaritaville is planned in Dallas while Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will touch down in Minneapolis.
Tuesday’s general sale listings also feature the fine arts. The category prominently features the North Carolina Symphony Summerfest Series. This year’s program includes an array of themed performances, including tributes to Broadway, beloved films, Paul Simon’s catalog and more.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday April 21, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute To The Bee Gees
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|11/19/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|11/27/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|David Brightons Space Oddity: Ultimate Tribute to David Bowie
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|09/17/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|07/29/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|07/30/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|07/31/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/01/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/01/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/02/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/02/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/04/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/05/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/06/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/07/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/08/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/08/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/09/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/06/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|07/28/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|10/16/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|JeCaryous Johnson Presents Set It Off
|Stifel Theatre
|St. Louis
|MO
|09/27/2020 04:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh
|NC
|10/02/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|10/25/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|FL
|10/07/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Lake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart Theatre
|Lake Charles
|LA
|10/10/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/15/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/16/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/17/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/18/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/18/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/19/2020 06:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/19/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/14/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Annual Beach Party July 17, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|07/17/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Broadway Nights: Phantom & More June 27, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|06/27/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Bruce Hornsby & the Musicmakers June 20, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|06/20/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Classical Music at the Movies July 10, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|07/10/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Classics Under The Stars June 13, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|06/13/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Romeo & Juliet June 6, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|06/06/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Scheherazade & Play with the Pros May 23, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|05/23/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Star Wars & More May 30, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|05/30/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- The Paul Simon Songbook July 11, 2020
|Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre
|Cary
|NC
|07/11/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|05/21/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
