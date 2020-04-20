Stage Productions, Symphonies Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

LATEST
Onsales April 20, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

A diverse mix of stage musicals and symphony performances are on the agenda for Tuesday’s onsale listings. The day’s pre-sale category is dominated by stage productions as various fall performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre are scheduled across the country. The company is slated to bring the acclaimed ballet to Raleigh, Minneapolis, Pensacola and more. Jukebox musicals are also in the mix, as the Jimmy Buffet-inspired show Escape to Margaritaville is planned in Dallas while Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will touch down in Minneapolis.

Tuesday’s general sale listings also feature the fine arts. The category prominently features the North Carolina Symphony Summerfest Series. This year’s program includes an array of themed performances, including tributes to Broadway, beloved films, Paul Simon’s catalog and more.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday April 21, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute To The Bee GeesGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL11/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic ThunderState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
David Brightons Space Oddity: Ultimate Tribute to David BowieGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL09/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/29/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/30/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/31/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/01/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/01/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/02/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/02/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/04/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/05/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/06/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/07/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/08/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/08/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/09/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/06/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/28/2020 07:30 PMTouring
I AM KING: The Michael Jackson ExperienceGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL10/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
JeCaryous Johnson Presents Set It OffStifel TheatreSt. LouisMO09/27/2020 04:00 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighNC10/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeState TheatreMinneapolisMN10/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakePensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFL10/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeLake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart TheatreLake CharlesLA10/10/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/15/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/16/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/18/2020 02:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/19/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/19/2020 01:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/14/2020 07:30 PMTouring

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Annual Beach Party July 17, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC07/17/2020 07:30 PMETIX
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Broadway Nights: Phantom & More June 27, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC06/27/2020 07:30 PMETIX
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Bruce Hornsby & the Musicmakers June 20, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC06/20/2020 07:30 PMETIX
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Classical Music at the Movies July 10, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC07/10/2020 07:30 PMETIX
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Classics Under The Stars June 13, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC06/13/2020 07:30 PMETIX
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Romeo & Juliet June 6, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC06/06/2020 07:30 PMETIX
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Scheherazade & Play with the Pros May 23, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC05/23/2020 07:30 PMETIX
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- Star Wars & More May 30, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC05/30/2020 07:30 PMETIX
2020 NC Symphony Summerfest Series- The Paul Simon Songbook July 11, 2020Cary’s Booth AmphitheatreCaryNC07/11/2020 07:30 PMETIX
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL05/21/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
