Stage Productions, Symphonies Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

A diverse mix of stage musicals and symphony performances are on the agenda for Tuesday’s onsale listings. The day’s pre-sale category is dominated by stage productions as various fall performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre are scheduled across the country. The company is slated to bring the acclaimed ballet to Raleigh, Minneapolis, Pensacola and more. Jukebox musicals are also in the mix, as the Jimmy Buffet-inspired show Escape to Margaritaville is planned in Dallas while Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will touch down in Minneapolis.

Tuesday’s general sale listings also feature the fine arts. The category prominently features the North Carolina Symphony Summerfest Series. This year’s program includes an array of themed performances, including tributes to Broadway, beloved films, Paul Simon’s catalog and more.

See the full rundown below.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday April 21, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute To The Bee Gees Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 11/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Celtic Thunder State Theatre Minneapolis MN 11/27/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA David Brightons Space Oddity: Ultimate Tribute to David Bowie Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 09/17/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/29/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/30/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/31/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/01/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/01/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/02/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/02/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/04/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/05/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/06/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/07/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/08/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/08/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/09/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/06/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/28/2020 07:30 PM Touring I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 10/16/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA JeCaryous Johnson Presents Set It Off Stifel Theatre St. Louis MO 09/27/2020 04:00 PM TMUSA Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh NC 10/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake State Theatre Minneapolis MN 10/25/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola FL 10/07/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake Lake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart Theatre Lake Charles LA 10/10/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/15/2020 07:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/16/2020 07:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/17/2020 08:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/18/2020 08:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/18/2020 02:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/19/2020 06:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/19/2020 01:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/14/2020 07:30 PM Touring

General Sale