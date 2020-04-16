Ticketmaster Issues Statement On Refund Policy After Public Outcry

After receiving harsh backlash from fans following a change to its refund policy, Ticketmaster is speaking out. Earlier this week, Ticketmaster quietly updated their...

After receiving harsh backlash from fans following a change to its refund policy, Ticketmaster is speaking out.

Earlier this week, Ticketmaster quietly updated their refund policy, which stated that ticketholders may only receive a refund to an event if it is cancelled, not postponed. However, many people were hoping on refund money to help them during this financially trying time, and most events have no reschedule date in site.

In a lengthy statement, Ticketmaster noted that clients use their platform and have the ability to set individual policies for postponed or rescheduled events.

“Typically, event organizers have had the flexibility to offer refunds for virtually all postponed and rescheduled events,” the company said in a statement. “However, the unprecedented volume of over 30,000 events impacted to date, coupled with continued uncertainty over setting new dates while awaiting clearance from regional governments, has led to event organizers needing additional time to reschedule their events before deciding to offer refund options.”

Ticketmaster went on to explain that more than 11,000 events have already allowed for refunds, and while “we cannot guarantee all event organizers will offer refunds on their rescheduled events, we anticipate the vast majority will make a refund window available once new dates have been determined.” The company said it would continue to issue refunds for all cancelled events.

The Live Nation-owned company isn’t alone; StubHub drew attention after changing its refund policy as well. The secondary site made headlines last month after announced it would offer vouchers worth 120% of a ticket, rather than a refund. This caused widespread anger from fans, though StubHub said it’s simply not possible to refund customers at this time. A Wisconsin man has since sued the company.

The live event industry as a whole is taking a hard hit from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A new report from Pollstar shows that revenue is expected to be down as much as $9 billion across the industry – an unparalleled crisis in the industry’s history. Additionally, a healthcare professional spoke out this week, noting that he doesn’t expect live events to fully return until fall 2021, and said he has “no idea” how promoters are already rescheduling shows to fall 2020.

See Ticketmaster’s full statement regarding its updated refund policy below. An updated list from Ticketmaster of all cancelled or postponed events can be found here.