Alan Jackson Announces Alabama Drive-In Concerts

Alan Jackson is getting in on the newest concert trend. The iconic country singer has announced a pair of drive-in shows in Alabama next weekend while traditional concerts have been upended in the wake of the coronavirus.

Jackson will launch his “Small Town Drive-In” series June 5 perform at York Farms in Cullman, Alabama – which is also the site of the annual Rock the South Festival. He’ll headline the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope the following night. Approximately 2,000 cars can be admitted into the shows, which will be staged in accordance with CDC guidelines as well as measures laid out by state authorities.

General admission tickets for the shows start at $99.99 per vehicle with two passengers. Additional passenger tickets are available for $39.99 while limited VIP parking passes are $199.99 per vehicle. Fans may also bring their own coolers for a $10 fee applicable during ticket purchase, however, concessions will be available onsite through mobile ordering and vehicle delivery.

A portion of the proceeds from both shows will go towards local food relief causes, citing increased grocery prices and greater economic impacts due to the pandemic.

Jackson is the latest artist to venture towards drive-in shows as the industry experiments with ways to hold performances while keeping fans and performers safe. Fellow country star Keith Urban pulled off a successful drive-in concert for Nashville health care workers while major sports venues like Globe Life Field, Yankee Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium also have plans to hold drive-in events.