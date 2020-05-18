North America’s First Drive-In Music Festival Planned In Florida

While EDM fans are unable to attend outdoor concerts featuring some of their favorite artists this summer, they’ll have something else to look forward...

While EDM fans are unable to attend outdoor concerts featuring some of their favorite artists this summer, they’ll have something else to look forward to: the “first-ever” drive-in music festival.

The music industry is ultimately halted. Music festivals are being postponed or cancelled across the country, with the industry expected to lose more than $9 billion in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to keep the spirit of music alive, promoter giant Live Nation said they would test crowdless shows and drive-in movie theater tours this summer. EDM/alternative artist Marc Rebillet set the first seven-date drive-in tour, while the the Texas Rangers will host several gigs in the stadium’s parking lot.

Guatemalan DJ Carnage has revealed The Road Rave, dubbed “North America’s first-ever drive-in festival of the COVID era.” The festival will take place at The Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida on June 6, featuring “a full festival main stage production” with performances from Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr. Rare & Disco Donnie will present the event.

Only 500 cars will be allowed to enter the festival, with a minimum of two and maximum of six people per vehicle. Concessions will be available onsite with food trucks and roaming golf cart vendors taking orders. Face masks are “heavily encouraged to be worn at all times” and “social distancing will be heavily enforced with strict guidelines and restrictions on when attendees are allowed to safely leave their vehicle,” organizers said in a statement.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale with car passes for $50. A portion of each sale will go toward the ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide assistance for communities in Nicaragua suffering during the pandemic.

