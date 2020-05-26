Spanish Soccer Clubs Offer Free 2020-21 Season Tickets

Spanish soccer clubs Leganes and Espanyol have announced they will renew packages for current season ticket holders free of charge for the 2020-21 season....

Spanish soccer clubs Leganes and Espanyol have announced they will renew packages for current season ticket holders free of charge for the 2020-21 season. The move is intended to compensate fans for their ticket costs this season, which has faced a lengthy coronavirus-induced suspension and closed-door games when competition does resume.

“Leganes will automatically renew all its season ticket holders for the next season,” reads a statement from the club, via Reuters. “Taking into account the implications that COVID-19 has brought to the country and specially the city of Leganes, the club wants to compensate its fans and season ticket holders.”

Espanyol is offering even more to their loyal fans. In addition to its offer of free season tickets to more than 27,000 fans, the club has also committed to reimbursing ticket holders 20 percent of their current package value due to the missed games.

The two clubs are the latest La Liga organizations to provide free season ticket packages. Getafe CF has also extended free 2020-21 season tickets to their current holders. On the other hand, Barcelona FC has so far kept quiet on a decision to refund season ticket holders for games held behind closed doors. The club revealed it was waiting until La Liga operations resumed to make an official announcement.

La Liga is eyeing a June return to the field, though it remains unknown when fans may be allowed back in games. Health experts warn that large-scale mass gatherings may not be advised until there is a COVID-19 vaccine and sports leagues throughout Europe and North America are turning to empty-stadium settings to resume play.