Andrea Bocelli Headlines Weekend Tickets On Sale

Onsales June 19, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming gig in Detroit later this year is among the weekend’s mix of event tickets on sale. The Italian vocalist will have limited tickets available for his December 6 takeover of Little Caesars Arena over the coming days in a pre-sale opportunity. Jamey Johnson in Biloxi, Mississippi also joins the pre-sale listings along with home games for Sacramento Republic FC.

The general sale tickets include a number of shows at California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort. Pitbull, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and comedian Jo Koy are slated to headline the venue in the coming months and fans have the chance to snag tickets this Father’s Day weekend.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday June 20-22, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Andrea BocelliLittle Caesars ArenaDetroitMI12/06/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
BENEESpark ArenaAucklandNZ10/17/2020 07:00 PMTMNZ
Jamey JohnsonMississippi Coast Coliseum GroundsBiloxiMS07/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Austin Bold FCPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA08/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. LA Galaxy IIPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Portland Timbers 2Papa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FCPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA07/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Tacoma DefiancePapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA07/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
ShapeshifterGreat Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandNZ10/16/2020 07:30 PMTMNZ

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
An Evening with KIDZ BOP World TourCape Cod Melody TentHYANNISMA8/11/2020 Wednesday, August 11, 2021 6 PMETIX
Chicago Underground ComedyBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/21/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Extraordinary Popular DelusionsBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/20/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Jamey JohnsonIndian Ranch AmphitheatreWEBSTERMA08/02/2020 01:00 PMETIX
Jamey JohnsonMississippi Coast Coliseum GroundsBiloxiMS07/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jo Koy & FriendsThunder Valley Casino ResortLincolnCA08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
PitbullThunder Valley Casino ResortLincolnCA09/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Sammy Hagar & The CircleThunder Valley Casino ResortLincolnCA09/05/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Th Dudes – Th Bliss TourGreat Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandNZ11/26/2020 08:00 PMTMNZ
