Andrea Bocelli Headlines Weekend Tickets On Sale

Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming gig in Detroit later this year is among the weekend’s mix of event tickets on sale. The Italian vocalist will have...

Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming gig in Detroit later this year is among the weekend’s mix of event tickets on sale. The Italian vocalist will have limited tickets available for his December 6 takeover of Little Caesars Arena over the coming days in a pre-sale opportunity. Jamey Johnson in Biloxi, Mississippi also joins the pre-sale listings along with home games for Sacramento Republic FC.

The general sale tickets include a number of shows at California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort. Pitbull, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and comedian Jo Koy are slated to headline the venue in the coming months and fans have the chance to snag tickets this Father’s Day weekend.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday June 20-22, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Andrea Bocelli Little Caesars Arena Detroit MI 12/06/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA BENEE Spark Arena Auckland NZ 10/17/2020 07:00 PM TMNZ Jamey Johnson Mississippi Coast Coliseum Grounds Biloxi MS 07/18/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. Austin Bold FC Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 08/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. LA Galaxy II Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 07/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. Portland Timbers 2 Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 08/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 07/11/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. Tacoma Defiance Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 07/29/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Shapeshifter Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall Auckland NZ 10/16/2020 07:30 PM TMNZ

General Sale