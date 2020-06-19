Andrea Bocelli Headlines Weekend Tickets On Sale

Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming gig in Detroit later this year is among the weekend’s mix of event tickets on sale. The Italian vocalist will have limited tickets available for his December 6 takeover of Little Caesars Arena over the coming days in a pre-sale opportunity. Jamey Johnson in Biloxi, Mississippi also joins the pre-sale listings along with home games for Sacramento Republic FC.
The general sale tickets include a number of shows at California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort. Pitbull, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and comedian Jo Koy are slated to headline the venue in the coming months and fans have the chance to snag tickets this Father’s Day weekend.
Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday June 20-22, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Andrea Bocelli
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit
|MI
|12/06/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|BENEE
|Spark Arena
|Auckland
|NZ
|10/17/2020 07:00 PM
|TMNZ
|Jamey Johnson
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum Grounds
|Biloxi
|MS
|07/18/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. Austin Bold FC
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|08/08/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. LA Galaxy II
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|07/18/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. Portland Timbers 2
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|08/22/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|07/11/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. Tacoma Defiance
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|07/29/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Shapeshifter
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|NZ
|10/16/2020 07:30 PM
|TMNZ
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|An Evening with KIDZ BOP World Tour
|Cape Cod Melody Tent
|HYANNIS
|MA
|8/11/2020 Wednesday, August 11, 2021 6 PM
|ETIX
|Chicago Underground Comedy
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|07/21/2020 09:00 PM
|TWEB
|Extraordinary Popular Delusions
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|07/20/2020 09:00 PM
|TWEB
|Jamey Johnson
|Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
|WEBSTER
|MA
|08/02/2020 01:00 PM
|ETIX
|Jamey Johnson
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum Grounds
|Biloxi
|MS
|07/18/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Jo Koy & Friends
|Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|Lincoln
|CA
|08/22/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Pitbull
|Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|Lincoln
|CA
|09/12/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sammy Hagar & The Circle
|Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|Lincoln
|CA
|09/05/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Th Dudes – Th Bliss Tour
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|NZ
|11/26/2020 08:00 PM
|TMNZ
