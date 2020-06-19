Billy Joel Postpones Additional Stadium Tour Dates

Billy Joel has altered more tour dates planned for this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainer announced that his stadium shows in Buffalo...

Billy Joel has altered more tour dates planned for this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainer announced that his stadium shows in Buffalo and Cincinnati will be moved to next year, marking the latest changes in his performance schedule.

Joel’s show at Buffalo’s New Era Field was originally set to take place August 15 but has been pushed back a year to August 14, 2021. His takeover of Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park has also been handed a new date of September 10, 2021 instead of happening as planned on September 11 of this year.

Fans who previously purchased tickets will see them honored on the new dates in both cities, but may also request a refund if they are unable to attend the new dates. Per Ticketmaster policy, they must request refunds within a 30-day window from June 18.

The pop-rock icon previously postponed his stadium gigs in Detroit, Charlotte and Boston, along with his historic Notre Dame Stadium show. His long-running residency at Madison Square Garden is currently scheduled to resume in September with monthly shows planned through February 2021.

Joel’s last live performance came in February though he entertained with an appearance at the “Rise Up New York!” benefit show last month alongside fellow New Yorkers Tina Fey, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, among others.