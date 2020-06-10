California Venue Plots Return Of Live Music Amid Virus

California’s Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will open its doors to the public yet again amid the coronavirus pandemic starting this coming weekend. The Resort,...

California’s Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will open its doors to the public yet again amid the coronavirus pandemic starting this coming weekend.

The Resort, located in Indio, will feature concerts throughout the summer and announced a lineup throughout August 1. Artists set to take the stage include The Eagles, Pat Benetar, the Go-Go’s, and Sammy Hagar, as well as the No Doubt tribute band No Duh!. This weekend, the summer series will kick-off with a performance from the Palm Desert rock and dance band Crimson Crows and the Rolling Stones tribute group Jumping Jack Flash.

Each show will run from 7:30 p.m. through midnight and are free to the public. Attendance, however, will be capped at 500 people – a third of the venue’s 1,500 usual capacity. In order to control the size of the crowd, concertgoers will be issued wristbands and everyone will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In California, concert venues are a part of the state’s phase 4 of reopening plans.

The live event industry is currently halted amid the coronavirus pandemic, causing festivals and concerts to be postponed or cancelled out of health concerns. Many states, however, have opted to host socially-distant concerts as bans begin to lift, along with drive-in movie theater shows.