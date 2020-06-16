LATEST
Dear Evan Hansen Leads Wednesday Tickets On Sale Dear Evan Hansen Leads Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Dear Evan Hansen Leads Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Onsales June 16, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Onsales536
Dear Evan Hansen will spend much of 2020 shuttered on Broadway amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Tony-winning production is staying in the ticketing... Dear Evan Hansen Leads Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Dear Evan Hansen will spend much of 2020 shuttered on Broadway amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Tony-winning production is staying in the ticketing market for its national tour. The musical is slated to visit Mortensen Hall of The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut next summer, with tickets becoming available for sale on Wednesday. Dear Evan Hansen has nearly a dozen performances with tickets up for grabs to the general public, joined by 2021 concerts featuring Todd Rundgren and New Model Army.

Wednesday’s offering of event tickets on sale are available to the general public with no pre-sale opportunities available.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday June 17, 2020

Pre-sale

N/A

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True StarHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/26/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True StarHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/27/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True Star – 2 Day PassHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/27/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
SiriusXM Pres: Todd Rundgren -The Individualist, A True Star 2DAY PASSHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/27/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
SiriusXM Presents: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True StarHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/26/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
SiriusXM Presents: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True StarHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/27/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
New Model ArmyRock CityNottinghamUK11/26/2021 06:30 PMTMUK
Dear Evan Hansen, FridayThe Bushnell – Mortensen HallHartfordCT07/30/2021 08:00 PMTCOM
Dear Evan Hansen, Saturday EveningThe Bushnell – Mortensen HallHartfordCT07/31/2021 08:00 PMTCOM
Dear Evan Hansen, Saturday MatineeThe Bushnell – Mortensen HallHartfordCT07/31/2021 02:00 PMTCOM
Dear Evan Hansen, Sunday EveningThe Bushnell – Mortensen HallHartfordCT08/01/2021 06:30 PMTCOM
Dear Evan Hansen, Sunday MatineeThe Bushnell – Mortensen HallHartfordCT08/01/2021 01:00 PMTCOM
Dear Evan Hansen, ThursdayThe Bushnell – Mortensen HallHartfordCT07/29/2021 07:30 PMTCOM
Dear Evan Hansen, TuesdayThe Bushnell – Mortensen HallHartfordCT07/27/2021 07:30 PMTCOM
Dear Evan Hansen, WednesdayThe Bushnell – Mortensen HallHartfordCT07/28/2021 07:30 PMTCOM
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®