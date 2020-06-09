Fans Grow Restless Awaiting Update On Lollapalooza

Music festivals across the company are being cancelled through the end of 2020 amid coronavirus concerns, though Chicago festivalgoers are still waiting to hear...

Lollapalooza 2020 is slated to run from July 30 to August 2. While organizers typically announce the lineup in late March, the festival decided to delay the lineup as news of coronavirus spread across the country. Earlier last month, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer said that “everyone needs to think seriously about cancelling large events,” noting that “until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away, I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere.”

Organizers said they would provide updates as soon as they could an official update before the end of May. However, as weeks go on, fans are becoming restless.

First @Summerfest postponed until the fall, and now they've canceled completely for 2020. This does not bode well for @Lollapalooza safely returning to Chicago this year… — Tankboy (@tankboy) June 4, 2020

#lollapalooza 2020 is a mini #fyrefestival in the making — Josh Lamers (@ju1cebox12) June 1, 2020

Waiting for @lollapalooza to release a statement on the 2020 festival in Chicago pic.twitter.com/7pNkpX3XhG — Alexandra (@buddyhollly) June 5, 2020

#Chicago @chicagosmayor Does this mean #Lollapalooza is cancelled or is it still a maybe?

Just wondering — Angelesfrancisco (@Angeles01250775) June 1, 2020

At this time, no announcement has been made regarding the festival. The city entered phase 3 of its coronavirus re-opening plan, which includes the opening of various businesses, though the virus is still rampant in the state. As of June 4, Illinois reported 929 new cases of COVID-19.

Hundreds of festivals have been called-off through the end of 2020. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed amid coronavirus here.