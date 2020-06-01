Fine Arts, WWE Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Tuesday’s offering of tickets on sale brings a diverse mix of events to discussion. WWE has a handful of new events hitting the market,...

Tuesday’s offering of tickets on sale brings a diverse mix of events to discussion. WWE has a handful of new events hitting the market, both for pre-sale and general sale. In the pre-sale category, Friday Night Smackdown in Washington, DC is scheduled for early August at Capital One Arena. It is joined by Celtic Thunder, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and a performance of Swan Lake in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, the general public can get their hands on multi-day WWE passes for events scheduled in Boston. The Summerslam Weekend 3 Day Combo lets fans enjoy the action of Smackdown, NXT Takeover and RAW at the TD Garden. The category also sees a number of October performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre, slated to visit Dubuque, Raleigh, Dallas and San Antonio.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday June 2, 2020

Pre-sale

General Sale