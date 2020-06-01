Fine Arts, WWE Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Tuesday’s offering of tickets on sale brings a diverse mix of events to discussion. WWE has a handful of new events hitting the market, both for pre-sale and general sale. In the pre-sale category, Friday Night Smackdown in Washington, DC is scheduled for early August at Capital One Arena. It is joined by Celtic Thunder, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and a performance of Swan Lake in Minneapolis.
Meanwhile, the general public can get their hands on multi-day WWE passes for events scheduled in Boston. The Summerslam Weekend 3 Day Combo lets fans enjoy the action of Smackdown, NXT Takeover and RAW at the TD Garden. The category also sees a number of October performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre, slated to visit Dubuque, Raleigh, Dallas and San Antonio.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday June 2, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|WWE Friday Night SmackDown
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|DC
|08/07/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|10/25/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Scott Bradlees Postmodern Jukebox
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|10/30/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|11/27/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh
|NC
|10/02/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE 2 Day
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/21/2020 07:45 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE Summerslam Weekend 3 Day Combo: Smackdown, NXT TakeOver & RAW
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/24/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|07/02/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
|Russian Ballet Theatre: Swan Lake
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio
|TX
|10/16/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Majestic Theatre Dallas
|Dallas
|TX
|10/18/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Five Flags Center
|Dubuque
|IA
|10/24/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
