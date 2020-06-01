Fine Arts, WWE Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

LATEST
Onsales June 1, 2020

Tuesday’s offering of tickets on sale brings a diverse mix of events to discussion. WWE has a handful of new events hitting the market, both for pre-sale and general sale. In the pre-sale category, Friday Night Smackdown in Washington, DC is scheduled for early August at Capital One Arena. It is joined by Celtic Thunder, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and a performance of Swan Lake in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, the general public can get their hands on multi-day WWE passes for events scheduled in Boston. The Summerslam Weekend 3 Day Combo lets fans enjoy the action of Smackdown, NXT Takeover and RAW at the TD Garden. The category also sees a number of October performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre, slated to visit Dubuque, Raleigh, Dallas and San Antonio.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday June 2, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
WWE Friday Night SmackDownCapital One ArenaWashingtonDC08/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeState TheatreMinneapolisMN10/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Scott Bradlees Postmodern JukeboxGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL10/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic ThunderState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighNC10/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE 2 DayTD GardenBostonMA08/21/2020 07:45 PMTMUSA
WWE Summerslam Weekend 3 Day Combo:  Smackdown, NXT TakeOver & RAWTD GardenBostonMA08/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL07/02/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
Russian Ballet Theatre: Swan LakeMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan AntonioTX10/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeMajestic Theatre DallasDallasTX10/18/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeFive Flags CenterDubuqueIA10/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
