Human Nature End Long-Running Las Vegas Residency Due To Pandemic

The Las Vegas entertainment scene has seen its first permanent casualty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Australian vocal group Human Nature announced that they will not return to the Strip whenever live shows resume.

Human Nature has headlined the Sands Showroom at the Venetian for seven years – marking the longest-running residency show at the resort. They had extended their residency contract through March 2022 before the pandemic but are now looking for a new direction for their shows to continue.

“We have always made our personal and professional decisions from the heart and, though this is a very difficult decision for us, we believe it is the right decision at this time given the challenges impacting live performances,” the group said in the announcement this week.

“Though we are sad to be ending our Venetian residency,” they continued, “we look forward to doing what we do best – inspire, entertain and bring joy and love to our audiences through our music and live shows. Las Vegas has been our home for over a decade and though the world in the middle of massive change, we are excited about the future and are confident that we will all get through this together and embrace what will become our ‘new normal’ – whatever that may be right now.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: It is with a heavy heart that we announce we will be ending our seven year residency in the Sands Showroom… Posted by Human Nature on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The Las Vegas Strip has seen widespread scheduling changes since the pandemic’s onset, including multiple postponements of Kelly Clarkson’s residency debut plus cancelled shows for the Jonas Brothers, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Shania Twain and more.

Select resorts have reopened for lodging and gaming with strict modifications and safety protocols imposed. Live events and mass gatherings are said to be among the last to return to Las Vegas.