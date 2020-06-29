Jen Kramer at Westgate Headlines Upcoming Ticket Onsales

A slew of dates from magician Jen Kramer in the cabaret at Las Vegas’ Westgate headlines the tickets on sale this week, as the...

A slew of dates from magician Jen Kramer in the cabaret at Las Vegas’ Westgate headlines the tickets on sale this week, as the Yale alumna and onetime guest on Penn & Teller: Fool Us reopens the room as July begins. The show, featuring “mind-boggling magic and mentalism, comedy, and audience participation,” according to the Westgate’s website, has performances beginning Wednesday through the end of August available to pick up via Ticketmaster.

Much of the other shows on offer are for far in the future as event organizers continue to exercise caution due to the coronavirus. Among those are a slew of performances at the Scranton Cultural Center, including Cats, South Pacific and Waitress. Dates in 2021 from 5 Seconds of Summer, Lionel Ritchie, and David Gray are also up for grabs this week. The full list of known onsales is below, sortable by event date, as well as sale date in the table.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.