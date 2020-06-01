Kansas City Music Festival Approved For September Dates

Despite widespread festival postponements or cancellations across the industry, one Kansas City music festival has been approved to take place in September. Dancefestopia 2020...

Despite widespread festival postponements or cancellations across the industry, one Kansas City music festival has been approved to take place in September.

Dancefestopia 2020 will celebrate its ninth-annual music and camping festival this fall over three days from September 10 to 13. The Fest will feature headlining performances from top EDM acts like Zeds Dead, GRiZ, and REZZ. Boogie T, Borgore, Jai Wolf, Troyboi, 12th Planet, and Space Jesus will also take the stage, as well as Lane 8, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Peekaboo, Riotten, and GJones.

Organizers took to social media to share the news, noting that “state and county guidance enables a #FULLSEND to Dancefestopia 2020.”

“This situation could change; however, as of yesterday, county and state officials approved Dancefestopia 2020,” organizers said. “We will work to continue to work with health and government officials to establish a safe DFT 2020.

The festival noted that tickets will only be refundable “in the unlikely scenario a government body postpones Dancefestopia due to COVID-19.” More information regarding safety protocols will be announced closer to the festival dates.

“We appreciate you valuing the incredible experience that is Dancefestopia and can’t wait to see you in September for one of the most magical experiences of our lives,” organizers continued.

Festivals across the country – including Firefly, Boston Calling, and Essence have been outright cancelled – while dozens of events like Bonnaroo and Summerfest have been postponed. Those that have already been postponed to the fall, like Coachella, are reportedly considering a second postponement as health experts guess concerts won’t fully return until 2021.

See our full, updating list of festivals postponed or cancelled amid coronavirus here.