Lollapalooza Cancels 2020 Edition Following Months-Long Speculation

After months-long delay, Chicago’s Lollapalooza has officially been called-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally set to take place from July 30 to August 2. Over the last three months, organizers pushed back the lineup announcement and offered little information regarding the status of this year’s event. After Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the decision would come late May and there still had been no word throughout June, fans grew restless.

Lightfoot officially announced the news Tuesday afternoon in a news conference.

“The reality is, bringing 100,000 people en masse, in close quarters, which is what the daily head count is every single day at Lollapalooza, bringing that many people from all over the country, downtown, in Grant Park, every single day, we might as well just light ourselves on fire,” Lightfoot said in the conference. “It makes no sense.”

She went on to note that the decision to call-off the event was delayed for so long because organizers were considering a later date, but they weren’t able to find a spot to hold the event in the woods, far enough away from the COVID center in the city. However, they were unable to secure a new date and location.

“We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand things can’t move forward as planned,” festival organizers said in a statement Tuesday. “The health and safety of our fans artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority.”

The festival’s 30th Anniversary will take place in the summer of 2021. In the meantime, organizers will hold a virtual version of the event during the same weekend. The event will feature performances from “around the city and beyond,” with “epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival’s six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990’s and much more.”

