NASCAR is set to host its annual All-Star race this summer, with up to 30,000 fans allowed in attendance, marking the largest U.S. sports...

NASCAR is set to host its annual All-Star race this summer, with up to 30,000 fans allowed in attendance, marking the largest U.S. sports event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This will also mark the second time in history that the event is not held at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where it was originally scheduled to take place on May 16. Instead, Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee will host the race on July 15. In order to adhere to the state’s reopening guidelines, safety precautions will be implemented; the stadium can hold over 150,000 fans, so attendees will be asked to social distance within groups.

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a statement that the annual race is “known for making history, and we will enhance that legacy by hosting the event at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

“While Charlotte will always be recognized as the birthplace and traditional home for the All-Star Race, the current data surrounding the pandemic in North Carolina makes Bristol a better option for fan access this summer,” Smith said.

Already, NASCAR opted to kick-off its season with a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway this past Sunday. Families, as well as 1,000 members of the U.S. military, were invited to the event. Tickets are also up-for-grabs for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway. While the venue can accommodate 175,000 people, a limited number of tickets will be available for this race as well.

NASCAR is the first to hold such a large gathering in the sports world. Currently, the MLB is in talks to resume its season with players, while NBA players are fighting against returning to the court. MLS announced it will proceed with a game next month, and the NFL plans to move forward with an uninterrupted season this fall – with full stadiums.