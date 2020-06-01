New York Amphitheatre Cancels 2020 Concert Season

New York’s Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has officially called-off its summer concert season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The concert venue, which is...

New York’s Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has officially called-off its summer concert season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert venue, which is located in Hopewell, made the announcement this week, noting that they are revealing the news “with a heavy heart.”

“We want to thank you for your friendship, patience and understanding as we have navigated these unprecedented times,” the venue said in a statement on its website. “The safety of our staff, artists, community, and fans remains our #1 priority. Over the next year, we will be working hard to implement the necessary enhancements at CMAC to ensure we can be back with all of you rockin’ out bigger, better and safer than ever in 2021.”

This year’s season would have featured acts like Trey Anastasio Band and Jason Isbell on May 30, followed by performances throughout the summer from country’s Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Tim McGraw, and Thomas Rhett, as well as Collective Soul, Brandi Carlile, and Kiss. The venue said it is working to reschedule most of its cancelled or postponed 2020 dates.

View CBSBC’s postponed and cancelled concerts via their event page.

While the CBSBC has followed suite of hundreds of concert venues across the country – including Denver’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl – other concert spaces in the state have yet to call-off their concert season. The Darien Lake Performing Arts Center still has some acts set to perform this summer, though most – like Maroon 5, Rascal Flatts, and Chris Stapleton – have cancelled or postponed shows.