The metalheads of Tool had to call-off the remaining dates of their 2020 tour – which would have seen the band reunite in support of their first album in 13 years, Fear Inoculum.

Originally, the tour was slated to kick-off mid-April, followed by a second leg May 29. While the early spring dates were postponed, the second leg was still set to go on as planned, hitting cities like St. Louis, Wichita, Sacramento, and Colorado Springs this month. However, neither legs of the tour announced rescheduled dates, and now, all shows have been called-off.

The band took to social media this week to explain their decision to cancel the tour, noting that there is so much uncertainty in the world right now and they didn’t want to be unfair and hold onto fans’ money for another year.

“As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times,” the band started, noting that they don’t know when they would be able to reschedule shows again, whether that be 2021 or beyond.

While they were working to reschedule the tour, the band said they saw many messages from fans who either received financial or emotional pain, suffered from illness, or lost their jobs.

“We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action,” Tool continued. “In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so that we can help support the people who have supported us for years.”

Tool said that while they want “nothing more than to return to the road,” they’ll have to wait until the world is in a better place. Fans can expect to receive an email regarding refund options for their tickets.