Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown to Headline Country Fest 2021

Cadott Wisconsin’s Country Music Festival announced its 2021 lineup, bringing Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown in to top the bill for the...

Cadott Wisconsin’s Country Music Festival announced its 2021 lineup, bringing Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown in to top the bill for the three day country fest. Set on more than 320 acres in Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley, the event is scheduled for June 24-26, preceded by a special Wednesday Kickoff Party, open to 3-day ticket holders.

Brown is the Thursday headliner, joined on the bill that day by Dustin Lynch, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Matt Stell, High Valley, Larry Fleet, Drew Parker and Restless Road, with others expected to be announced. Friday’s bill is topped by Bentley, with Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith, Tenille Townes, Adam Doleac, Waterloo Revival and others preceding.

Rhett will close the affair on Saturday, following Cole Swindell, Cam, Rhett Akins, Confederate Railroad, Dan Smalley, King Calaway, and Brandon Ratcliff.

Organizers tout a “variety of activities for a once-in-a-lifetime experience” at the event, which features VIP sections, pit passes, games areas, and wooded walking trails in addition to the on-stage features.

Those who purchased tickets to the 2020 edition are welcomed to use their existing wristbands for the 2021 fest. Those who have not can purchase tickets now at countryfest.com.

The full press release announcing the lineup is included below:

COUNTRY FEST REVEALS LINEUP FOR JUNE 2021 FESTIVAL

Country Music Festival Counting Down to Bringing Live Music Back to the Chippewa Valley

CADOTT, Wis. July 14, 2020 — Country Fest is proud to announce the new lineup for the 34th annual country music festival. The three-day country music and camping festival scheduled for June 24-26, 2021 in Cadott, Wis. will feature award-winning headliners Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown. This star-studded lineup will welcome a mix of new and returning artists including Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Cam, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Rhett Akins, Neal McCoy and many more of the best acts in country music.

With 13 No. One hits and the most played artist on the radio, Thomas Rhett recently won ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year. His new album, Center Point Road made history, earning the highest streaming debut for a country album ever. The album is about knowing where you came from and who you really are, regardless of how much has changed.

Dierks Bentley is an Arizona native that has scored 18 Number Ones like “What Was I Thinkin’,” “I Hold On” and “Black” and 13 Grammy nominations. He’s built a reputation as both a dedicated family man and a forever-young drifter, put in millions of miles on headlining tours and taken the fearless stylistic detours of a truly authentic artist.

Singer/songwriter, Kane Brown has forged his own path through the music industry, becoming the first artist ever to be #1 on all 5 of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously. His self-titled album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Top 10 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart, and became the #4 best-selling new-artist album debut of 2016 in any genre.

Next June, crowd-favorite Neal McCoy will kick things off right by headlining the Wednesday Kickoff Party, exclusive to all 3-Day ticket holders. One of Nashville’s newest success stories, Kane Brown will hit the Main Stage on Thursday, June 24 to keep the party going.

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley will get the crowd a little sideways on Friday, June 25. Then, ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett will close out Country Fest right on Saturday, June 26.

Joining these headliners on the Main Stage will be Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rhett Akins, Matt Stell, Tenille Townes and more. The newly-expanded Bud Light’s Crossroads Stage will feature national music artists Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Cam, Runaway June, High Valley, Adam Doleac, Dan Smalley and others!

Scheduled on June 24, Thursday: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Matt Stell, High Valley, Larry Fleet, Drew Parker, Restless Road and more.

Scheduled on June 25, Friday: Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Tenille Townes, Adam Doleac, Waterloo Revival, Noah Guthrie and more.

Scheduled on June 26, Saturday: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Cam, Rhett Akins, Confederate Railroad, Dan Smalley, King Calaway, Brandon Ratcliff, JessLee and more.

Scheduled on June 23, Wednesday Kickoff Party: Neal McCoy, The Kentucky Headhunters, Eric Chesser and Aileeah Colgan.

Beyond the music, Country Fest offers a variety of activities for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Attendees can relax in Hammock Haven, play giant games, take a stroll through the Northern Lights wooded walking trail, and much more.

All tickets and campsites are on sale now at countryfest.com or by calling the Country Fest office 800-326-3378. Order now because VIP sections are selling fast. Additionally, pit passes are limited and give fans the best experience to see their favorite Main Stage artists up close. For the full lineup and ticket details, visit countryfest.com

If an attendee already purchased tickets to Country Fest 2020 and plans to attend the June 2021 dates, their wristbands will be valid for the 2021 festival!

ABOUT COUNTRY FEST

Country Fest has been entertaining attendees in its one-of-a-kind natural amphitheater venue for over 33 years. Set on more than 320 acres in picturesque central Wisconsin, Country Fest has the best views from any location in the grounds and over 6,000 campsites including Electric, VIP, General and Glampsites. Country Fest prides itself on being an all-out summer vacation destination, complementing the incredible musical acts with a huge variety of food and merchandise vendors, interactive games, exciting rides, photo booths, experiences and more.

Country Fest annually sees tens-of- thousands of fans travel from every state in the U.S., as well as more than 14 countries outside the U.S. Join the Country Fest action June 24-26, 2021.

STAY CONNECTED

Facebook: @countryfest Twitter: @countryfestwi Instagram: @countryfestwi Snapchat: countryfest