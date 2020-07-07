Kentucky State Fair Announces 2020 Concert Lineup, Safety Plans

R&B star Ginuwine, metal band P.O.D. and The Oak Ridge Boys headline the lineup of free concerts planned for the Kentucky State Fair, which...

R&B star Ginuwine, metal band P.O.D. and The Oak Ridge Boys headline the lineup of free concerts planned for the Kentucky State Fair, which announced both the slate and plans to keep fair crowds safe for the August event this week. The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is free of charge to those attending the fair, which takes place from August 20-30. All told, 24 performers from a wide variety of genres will be performing at the event at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Fair organizers have been planning on an operational framework to keep the event going despite the COVID-19 pandemic for many months, with its modified safety plans approved by the state’s “Healthy At Work” initiative on June 9. Changes to the concert plan with social distancing and safety in mind include:

Increasing the footprint of the concert area from 1.9 to 5.19 acres

Reduce the capacity to 42% of the 2019 capacity.

Several projector screens will be added to allow for an extended seating area.

Spacing of concert seating will go from 32 inch rows to 6 feet rows and 10 feet cross aisles.

Concert area will be set up to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Admission for the concerts is free with fair admission. Advanced admission is $7 and available at Ticketmaster.com as well as Kroger locations in the state.

Kentucky State Fair Texas Roadhouse Concert Series Lineup

Thursday, August 20 – Josh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney

Friday, August 21 – Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd

Saturday, August 22 – Riley Green with special guest TBA

Sunday, August 23 – The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan

Monday, August 24 – Zach Williams with special guest Cain

Tuesday, August 25 – P.O.D. with special guest Through Fire

Wednesday, August 26 – Home Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers

Thursday, August 27 – Jackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters

Friday, August 28 – Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne

Saturday, August 29 – The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs

Sunday, August 30 – Cory Asbury with special guest We the Kingdom