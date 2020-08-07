Foo Fighters Cancel Previously Postponed “Van Tour” Dates

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Foo Fighters, The Dave Grohl-led band announced it was...

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Foo Fighters, The Dave Grohl-led band announced it was cancelling the Van Tour 2020 on Friday, having initially tried to postpone the dates to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement when the tour was initially postponed. “We f***ing love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check sh*t. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear sh*t up like we always do. Promise. Now go wash your hands.”

Van Tour 2020 was initially designed to hit the same cities from the band’s initial tour in 1995. As the pandemic began to unfold, dates were pushed to October and December, but now even those dates have fallen victim to the continued growth of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

From FooFighters.com:

Important information about the Van Tour 2020:

Foo Fighters have cancelled the Van Tour 2020. All shows listed below will be automatically refunded. For further information, please visit your point of purchase. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so.

10/01/2020 Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Centre

10/03/2020 Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/05/2020 Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

10/07/2020 Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

10/09/2020 Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

10/13/2020 Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

10/15/2020 Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

10/17/2020 Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

12/01/2020 Oklahoma City, OK | Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/03/2020 Albuquerque, NM | Santa Ana Center

12/05/2020 Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Arena