Viagogo Targeted in Class Action Lawsuit Over Refunds

Consumers in Florida have filed a lawsuit against Viagogo, alleging that the ticket resale marketplace engaged in deceptive and unfair trade practices with a change to its refund policies made retroactive for events amid the coronavirus.

The complaint alleges that the company is attempting to force consumers to suffer losses it should be covering due to its cash-back guarantee on events that are cancelled.

“To avoid financial losses, and potential future losses, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Defendant has unilaterally and unconscionably changed its longstanding policy, including for customers who purchased tickets while Viagogo actively promoted and promised its Viagogo Guarantee, to instead leave its customers holding the bag,” the lawsuit claims.

StubHub, which Viagogo purchased from former parent eBay earlier this year for a reported $4 billion, has been targeted by similar lawsuits, which were recently consolidated and moved to a federal courthouse in Northern California.

In this lawsuit, the plaintiff, who resides in Hernando County, Florida, claims that she paid $410 for tickets to see Tool on April 19. After initially postponing the tour dates with hopes of rescheduling, the band cancelled its tour entirely in early June. The plaintiff indicates in the claim that there was extensive communication between her and the company between April and July, during which time Viagogo insisted that the event was postponed and her order could not be cancelled or refunded.

The lawsuit seeks to represent Florida residents who purchased tickets to events on Viagogo for subsequently cancelled events who have similarly not received a refund.