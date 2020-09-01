Glastonbury Festival Organizers Planning for June 2021 Date

Despite the uncertainty surrounding any meaningful resumption of live events amid the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of the famed Glastonbury Festival plan to hold the...

Despite the uncertainty surrounding any meaningful resumption of live events amid the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of the famed Glastonbury Festival plan to hold the event as planned in June of 2021, according to the BBC.

Rumors have swirled that the massive event, which saw well over 100,000 tickets sold this year, would be moved back to September of next year. The idea behind the rumors is that despite many event organizers expressing confidence that live events will be back to normal by mid-2021, there is no guarantee that a suitable COVID-19 treatment or vaccine will be available by that point.

“For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021,” Emily Eaves said on Twitter. “We’re still very much aiming for June.”

Eaves is the co-organizer of the annual festival with her father Michael, who founded the festival.

Taylor Swift was to have been the headliner of the 2020 Glastonbury Festival, which was cancelled due to the restrictions on large gatherings rapidly put into place this spring across much of the globe. It would have been the 50th anniversary edition of the festival, which reportedly sold over 135,000 tickets. Upon its cancellation, customers were given the option to receive a refund or roll their tickets into the 2021 edition.

According to Eaves, so few fans opted to cancel their orders for the 2020 tickets, a planned sale of 2021 tickets this fall (sourced by those who opted to cancel existing orders) has been scrapped. Plans are to offer resale tickets in early 2021. “So few people have asked for a refund,” she said. “Meaning we don’t have enough tickets to resell.”

The deadline to cancel 2020 ticket orders has been moved to January 2021, with the resale period expected to take place in April of next year. Performers for the 2021 edition of the festival have not yet been announced.