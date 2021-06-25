Ticket Summit Speakers: Sports Fans Coalition’s Brian Hess

Brian Hess is the Executive Director of the Sports Fans Coalition, an important advocacy group for sports fans. Founded in 2009, SFC is the...

Brian Hess is the Executive Director of the Sports Fans Coalition, an important advocacy group for sports fans. Founded in 2009, SFC is the nation’s leading consumer advocacy organization devoted to protecting sports fans wherever public policy impacts the games we love. As Executive Director, Brian has championed pro-fan ticketing policies, sports bettor consumer protections, and equal pay for women athletes.

Brian has been a digital strategist since 2012 for non-profits, trade associations, venture capital firms, and international restaurant brands. He started his career developing the overarching digital communication strategy for the National Association of Home Builders. There, he also assisted in the development and design of their new website. Brian moved onto Fishbowl Marketing and developed marketing strategies for major national and multinational restaurant brands.

He has a Bachelor’s from Virginia Tech in Resource Management where he concentrated in consumer studies. His research and work centered around consumer protection and education. He has also earned his master’s in Communication from the University of Oklahoma.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com