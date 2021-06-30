Ticket Summit Speakers: Stage Front CEO Karl Roes

Karl Roes is the CEO and Founder of Stage Front. Launched in 1984, Stage Front has evolved into an industry leader in ticket technology,...

Karl Roes is the CEO and Founder of Stage Front. Launched in 1984, Stage Front has evolved into an industry leader in ticket technology, pricing data, and strategy. Under Karl’s leadership, Stage Front has pivoted from resale giant to creator of industry-leading proprietary products. Its core business lines include consignment and distribution, Ticket-Logic (auto-pricing software), full-service pricing, upfront funding, consulting, and strategic partnerships.

Recently, Stage Front has partnered with LaLiga North America, The International Champions Cup, the ECHL, and more. Karl is a founding member of the NATB, as well as active with their new membership committee. Karl and his wife Nancy oversee their own charitable fund and support the NATB’s involvement with the Ronald McDonald house. He currently lives in Annapolis, MD, with Nancy, and their children Aidan and Quinn.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com. For more information follow Ticket Summit’s offical pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.