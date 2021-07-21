Ticket Summit Speakers: Event VIP’s Arik Bittker

Like many people in the ticket business, Aric Bittker started buying tickets occasionally in high school and college. After completing his BA from Brandeis...

Like many people in the ticket business, Aric Bittker started buying tickets occasionally in high school and college. After completing his BA from Brandeis University and MPA from NYU, Aric began his career in the ticket business full time in 1996 when he joined Concert Connection, which rebranded as Allshows where he was the operations manager for almost 20 years and is a founding member of Event VIP.

His experience covers many facets of the ticket business and he understands the many moving pieces and their contributions to the ecosystem. He was involved with TicketTechnology up to the time of its acquisition by StubHub. He served on the StubHub Seller Advisory Board from 2015-2018, providing feedback to Stubhub’s internal processes.

Aric was a director at Ticket Evolution from 2012 up until the recent merger with DTI, lending seller and market expertise to the largest independent B2B board in the secondary ticket space. Aric has served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for over 30 years and is still active in the local ambulance corps and fire department, where he has served 9 years as a chief officer. He lives in northern Westchester County with his wife and 3 kids.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

