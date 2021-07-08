Ticket Summit Speakers: Ticket Resale Team COO Joshua Ludwig

Joshua Ludwig is a senior executive & entrepreneur with an 18+ year career leading transformations in business and technology – driving results through people...

Joshua Ludwig is a senior executive & entrepreneur with an 18+ year career leading transformations in business and technology – driving results through people and groundbreaking innovation and technology.

In 2018 Mr. Ludwig co-founded the SaaS company Ticket Resale Team, which is the online marketplace having professional brokers guide you how to buy or sell concert tickets.

They offer a suite of tools to help ticket brokers make better pre/post-acquisition decisions. Ticket Resale Team has helped hundreds of ticket brokers quickly scale their understanding of data, movement, and pricing.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

