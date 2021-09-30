Bob Dylan Tickets on Sale Friday for “Rough and Rowdy Ways” Tour

Bob Dylan tickets are on sale this week for the first leg of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” World Tour, covering U.S. dates in...

Bob Dylan tickets are on sale this week for the first leg of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” World Tour, covering U.S. dates in the fall of 2021. Dylan, who turned 80 in May, plans to tour into 2024 in support of his 2020 Rough and Rowdy Ways album, resuming touring in November after being forced to halt his “Never Ending Tour” due to COVID.

Dylan’s tour dates for the Rough and Rowdy Ways run begin on November 2 at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, and run through December 2 at The Anthem in Washington D.C. In between, stops include Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, Palace Theatre in Louisville, and multi-night stops at the Beacon Theatre in New York, Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, and The Met in Philadelphia.

Tickets for this first leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour are on sale for the general public beginning on Friday, October 1. Presale opportunities are already open for those with access to venue or artist-based offerings.

Rough and Rowdy Ways was the 39th studio album put out by Dylan, and the first of original material since 2012. It was preceded with the release of Murder Most Foul on YouTube in March 2020, followed by the launch of I Contain Multitudes in April and False Prophet in May before the album was launched in June. The album was strongly reviewed, with Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield writing “While the world keeps trying to celebrate him as an institution, pin him down, cast him in the Nobel Prize canon, embalm his past, this drifter always keeps on making his next escape. On Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan is exploring terrain nobody else has reached before—yet he just keeps pushing on into the future”

Bob Dylan “Rough and Rowdy Ways” Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 2 – Milwaukee, Riverside Theatre

Wednesday 3 – Chicago, Auditorium Theatre

Friday 5 – Cleveland, Key Bank State Theatre

Saturday 6 – Columbus, Palace Theatre

Sunday 7 – Bloomington, IU Auditorium

Tuesday 9 – Cincinnati, Procter & Gamble Hall

Wednesday 10 – Knoxville, Knoxville Auditorium

Friday 12 – Louisville, Palace Theatre

Saturday 13 – Charleston, Municipal Auditorium

Monday 15 – Moon Township, Robert Morris University UPMC Events Center

Tuesday 16 – Hershey, Hershey Theatre

Friday 19 – New York City, Beacon Theatre

Saturday 20 – New York City, Beacon Theatre

Sunday 21 – New York City, Beacon Theatre

Tuesday 23 – Port Chester, Capitol Theatre

Wednesday 24 – Port Chester, Capitol Theatre

Friday 26 – Providence, Providence Performing Arts Center

Saturday 27 – Boston, Wang Theatre

Monday 29 – Philadelphia, The Met

Tuesday 30 – Philadelphia, The Met

DECEMBER

Thursday 2 – Washington, The Anthem

Tour dates are likely to be added (given the 2021-2024 marking on the tour graphic) – visit the touring section on Dylan’s website for updates.