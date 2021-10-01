LCD Soundsystem to Return to Stage in Brooklyn Residency

LCD Soundsystem announced a return to performing live, setting dates in New York City in November and December of this year. The residency will...

LCD Soundsystem announced a return to performing live, setting dates in New York City in November and December of this year. The residency will consist of 20 performances at Brooklyn Steel, beginning on November 23 and running through December 21. The performances will be the first for the band in three years, as James Murphy has taken to sporadically returning to the stage with the project, which had initially called it a career more than a decade ago before returning.

LCD Soundsystem tickets are on sale to the general public on October 8. American Express cardholders will have access to a presale beginning on October 5. There is also a fan access presale that will be opening on October 6. The registration for that fan presale is available here.

Of the twenty dates, three are set aside entirely for American Express cardholders. Those shows are on December 13, 15, and 16th. The full run of performances are scheduled for november 23, 24, 29, and 30th, then December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, and 21.

According to Pitchfork, Murphy has been working on music without a specific plan for what would be done with it in recent months.

I have a recording studio and I make music all the time,” he said. “Whether it becomes something that comes out is always what remains to be seen. LCD is like literally opening a tap for when I decide to be part of the world. So, yeah, [I’ve been] working on music. I don’t have a great plan for it or know what I’m going to be doing with it. But I’m working on music.”

It would appear that Murphy’s ‘great plan’ might have been to return to the stage as LCD Soundsystem after all.

Ticket prices for LCD Soundsystem start at $79.50 plus service fees, according to The Bowery Presents and AXS. The performances are limited to people who are 12 and over, and will require that patrons show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for entry.