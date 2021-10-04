Live Nation Vaccine or Testing Requirement Takes Effect Nationwide

Venues across the U.S. – including some of the most iconic rooms in live music – now require all attendees to provide proof of...

Venues across the U.S. – including some of the most iconic rooms in live music – now require all attendees to provide proof of either vaccination or a recent negative test. Live Nation vaccine or negative test rules went into effect on Monday, October 4, meaning that a large percentage of concert-goers will have to either be vaccinated or test out – depending on the local rules and regulations.

A total of 128 venues are impacted by the Live Nation vaccine mandate, including amphitheatres, clubs, and everything in between. Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Darien Lake Amphitheatre, Gorge Amphitheatre, Fox Performing Arts Center, Irving Plaza, The Fillmore, Tabernacle, and the full rundown of House of Blues venues are among the rooms that are now off limits if consumers haven’t had the jab and aren’t willing to undergo a rapid test for entry.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of Oct. 4, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment in a release at the time of the policy’s announcement in August.

Vaccination policies have become something of a hot-button issue, politically, but with Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents both requiring either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test at their events, most concerts will now require some form of COVID status validation for the forseeable future. Sporting events are a much broader patchwork, depending largely on local health authority rules and decisions.

The full rundown of Live Nation venues is included in the searchable table below. If you’ve got tickets to any upcoming events, you might want to check to make sure what you need to bring proof-wise if your venue is among the listed properties.

Live Nation Vaccination/Testing Policy – Venues List: