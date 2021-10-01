Post Malone’s Posty Fest Postponed to 2022

Just two weeks after going on sale, the third annual Posty Fest has been postponed to 2022, with organizers citing “logistical issues” surrounding the...

Just two weeks after going on sale, the third annual Posty Fest has been postponed to 2022, with organizers citing “logistical issues” surrounding the production. The event, headlined by Post Malone and scheduled for Halloween weekend at AT&T Stadium in the artist’s home state of Texas, has not announced a reschedule date as of Friday.

“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022,” reads the announcement posted to the event website. “We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.”

Consumers who purchased tickets to the event will be able to receive refunds if they purchased tickets through the primary market. It is unclear whether refunds will be automatic or if they will need to be requested. It is also unclear if consumers who wish to roll their tickets into 2022 once the event is rescheduled will have that option or not.

The announcement marks the second straight year that Posty Fest has been called off, with the 2020 event eliminated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Post Malone’s event was born in 2018 with a sold-out event at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, moving to AT&T Stadium in 2019 for its second year.

This year, the event was scheduled to once again take place outside of AT&T Stadium, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, Jack Harlow, Tyga, Rod Wave and many others in addition to Malone. The lineup was announced on September 16, scheduled to run on October 30-31st and featuring carnival games, rides, monster trucks and more as part of the festival atmosphere.

Specific reasons for the festival’s abrupt postponement have not yet been given. Live Nation has mandated that all events taking place after October 4 require all crew members, artists, and attendees show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test screening or proof of vaccination, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been aggressive in his pushback against any and all COVID-mitigation or vaccination requirements in the state.