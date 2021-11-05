Megan Thee Stallion to Open 713 Music Hall in Hometown December 3

Megan Thee Stallion will serve as the opening act for the brand new 713 Music Hall in her hometown, opening the new 5,000 seat...

Megan Thee Stallion will serve as the opening act for the brand new 713 Music Hall in her hometown, opening the new 5,000 seat venue on December 3. The Houston native will launch the new room, which is managed by LIve Nation’s Venue Nation.

“It’s always special to come back home and perform in front of my OG hotties,” says Megan Thee Stallion. “I can’t wait to take the stage and celebrate the grand opening of 713 Music Hall — it’s going to be unforgettable!”

Tickets for Megan Thee Stallion at 713 Music Hall are on sale beginning Monday, November 8.

Named in honor of the original Houston area code, 713 Music Hall is housed in the city’s POST Houston development, expecting to host as many as 100 events each year. On its website, the venue claims it will “redefine the live music scene in Houston.”

“We traveled around the world researching the best performance halls and took the best of that best to another level to create what we believe is the most unique venue on earth.”

The venue already has a full slate of upcoming performances that precede Megan Thee Stallion’s opener. Willie Nelson & Friends take the stage on Wednesday, November 17, with RÜFÜS DU SOL scheduled for November 18 and 19, Whiskey Myers on November 20, and Evanescence & Halestorm on the 22 of the month. Other groups on the upcoming shows calendar include DaBaby, Chelsea Handler, Daughtry, Khruangbin, Oliver Tree, and Whitney Cummings.

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy Award recipient, with two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits to her credit – “Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)” and “WAP” with Cardi B. The rapper was also named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2020. She’s performing in December at Jingle Ball shows in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Sunrise, Florida, as well as the WJLB Big Holiday Show in Detroit. Her full tour schedule is available at her website.