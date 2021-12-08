Electric Forest Festival Boasts Eclectic Lineup for 2022 Return

The Forest will be back in action in 2022, as event organizers announced the planned lineup for Electric Forest 2022 in Michigan. The eclectic...

The Forest will be back in action in 2022, as event organizers announced the planned lineup for Electric Forest 2022 in Michigan. The eclectic group includes The String Cheese Incident, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, SLANDER, Fisher, and Sylvan Esso.

“Electric forest 2022 promises to be the reunion of a lifetime after two years away from The Forest, featuring an impressive and eclectic lineup of powerhouse headliners, Forest Family favorites, and breakthrough new artists.” reads the announcement of the lineup from AEG.

Electric Forest 2022 is scheduled for June 23-26, returning for music, camping and arts in Rothbury, Michigan. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m., though organizers caution that due to most who purchased tickets to the cancelled 2020 event held on to their wristbands, availability will be very limited. General Admission wristbands and camping begin at $449.75 plus fees, while VIP passes and tent rentals are available for $875 plus fees. Higher-level options including VIP camping, cabins, RVs, and Frontier Suite lodging are listed as sold out on the event website.

Other performers announced this week include CloZee, Duke Dumont, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA, Yves Tumor, Grammy-Award winning artist Cory Henry, the mysterious production project Deathpact, globally-acclaimed artist Femi Kuti, indie sensation Toro Y Moi, hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, 17-year old breakout Moore Kismet, rapper Duckwrth, local favorites Michigander and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, and many more.

COVID policies for Electric Forest 2022 will be announced in the spring.

The full Electric Forest 2022 lineup of performers is: