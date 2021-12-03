Sting to Perform at Grand Opening of Dallas Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sting will take the stage for the grand opening show at Mark Cuban’s new Dallas venue, the Echo Lounge and Music Hall. Tickets for...

Sting will take the stage for the grand opening show at Mark Cuban’s new Dallas venue, the Echo Lounge and Music Hall. Tickets for Sting at Echo Lounge go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the performance, scheduled for December 14.

Sting’s performance will not be the first at the new venue, which launched on November 1st with Mayer Hawthorne on the stage. Other acts to have played there so far include Madison Beer, Goose, and Cory Wong, with Boombox Cartel scheduled for Saturday night. But Sting’s performance will bring the most high-profile act to the venue, which has a capacity of just 1,000.

An 11-time Grammy Award winner, Sting’s “performance will be a special experience for fans, featuring Sting in a uniquely intimate setting, accompanied by an electric rock ensemble,” according to a press release issued by Live Nation, which runs the venue. His current tour, My Songs, recently wrapped a residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas and has plans for another stint there in June of 2022. Following this Dallas performance, the singer-songwriter is off through the winter, resuming performances with a run of shows in Europe beginning in March. Mid-April sees a turn to six nights at The London Palladium in his native England, followed by two shows each at The Met in Philadelphia and Etess Arena at Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City before he heads to Las Vegas. After that, he heads back over to Europe for more performances there.

Due to the size of the venue, no presales were held for the show at Echo Lounge.

Sting’s performance at Echo Lounge and Music Hall wasn’t actually among the initial slate of concerts announced for the new venue, which is located near the Dallas Mavericks practice facilities and the Dallas “Design District.” It features a lounge and outdoor patio space with food and cocktail options in addition to the music hall area, with hopes for drawing both national and international acts (like Sting), as well as local and upcoming performers.

“The Echo Lounge & Music Hall is going to be a great new venue for artists to play in Dallas,” said Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment upon the venue’s announcement. “There’s lots of opportunity to bring more concerts to the city, and we really value having the hometown partnership with Mark Cuban and the Mavericks in creating this space.”

Visit Sting’s website for his full tour calendar