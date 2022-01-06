Eagles Announce Expanded Hotel California 2022 Tour Dates
The Eagles will be back on the road in 2022, announcing plans for an expanded Hotel California 2022 tour. Dates kick off in February, with plans for North American dates through May and then a run of shows overseas in June. Original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill for the tour.
Tickets for The Eagles Hotel California 2022 tour go on sale beginning Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for some events that had been postponed from the initial tour plans in 2020 and 2021 are already available.
Plans for the tour include the performance of the band’s landmark Hotel California album in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. A set of the band’s greatest hits is also planned for each performance.
Performances added to the tour plans include concerts in Cleveland, OH; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; Belmont Park, NY; Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; and Salt Lake City, UT. In total, the band has 22 scheduled stops in North America, plus five in the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.
The full schedule of The Eagles Hotel California 2022 Tour is included below. There are numerous gaps in the tour routing, indicating the potential for additional dates to be added, or the potential for contingencies in the event of COVID-related postponements.
Hotel California Tour 2022 Dates
February 19, 2022 – Enmarket Arena
February 21, 2022 – Spectrum Center
February 24, 2022 – Amway Center
February 25, 2022 – Fla Live Arena
February 28, 2022 – Amalie Arena
March 2, 2022 – PNC Arena
Mar 4, 2022 – State Farm Arena
Mar 17, 2022 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mar 19, 2022 – United Center
Mar 22, 2022 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mar 24, 2022 – Little Caesars Arena
Mar 26, 2022 – PPG Paints Arena
Mar 28, 2022 – Wells Fargo Center
Apr 19, 2022 – Nationwide Arena
Apr 21, 2022 – KeyBank Center
Apr 23, 2022 – UBS Arena
Apr 28, 2022 – Bridgestone Arena
May 14, 2022 – Toyota Center
May 16, 2022 – BOK Center
May 19, 2022 – Moody Center
May 20, 2022 – Moody Center
May 25, 2022 – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Jun 17, 2022 – Gelredome
Jun 20, 2022 – Anfield Stadium
Jun 22, 2022 – Murrayfield Stadium
Jun 24, 2022 – Aviva Stadium
Jun 26, 2022 – Hyde Park
