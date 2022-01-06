Eagles Announce Expanded Hotel California 2022 Tour Dates

The Eagles will be back on the road in 2022, announcing plans for an expanded Hotel California 2022 tour. Dates kick off in February,...

The Eagles will be back on the road in 2022, announcing plans for an expanded Hotel California 2022 tour. Dates kick off in February, with plans for North American dates through May and then a run of shows overseas in June. Original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill for the tour.

Tickets for The Eagles Hotel California 2022 tour go on sale beginning Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for some events that had been postponed from the initial tour plans in 2020 and 2021 are already available.

Plans for the tour include the performance of the band’s landmark Hotel California album in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. A set of the band’s greatest hits is also planned for each performance.

Performances added to the tour plans include concerts in Cleveland, OH; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; Belmont Park, NY; Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; and Salt Lake City, UT. In total, the band has 22 scheduled stops in North America, plus five in the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

The full schedule of The Eagles Hotel California 2022 Tour is included below. There are numerous gaps in the tour routing, indicating the potential for additional dates to be added, or the potential for contingencies in the event of COVID-related postponements.

Hotel California Tour 2022 Dates

February 19, 2022 – Enmarket Arena

February 21, 2022 – Spectrum Center

February 24, 2022 – Amway Center

February 25, 2022 – Fla Live Arena

February 28, 2022 – Amalie Arena

March 2, 2022 – PNC Arena

Mar 4, 2022 – State Farm Arena

Mar 17, 2022 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Mar 19, 2022 – United Center

Mar 22, 2022 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar 24, 2022 – Little Caesars Arena

Mar 26, 2022 – PPG Paints Arena

Mar 28, 2022 – Wells Fargo Center

Apr 19, 2022 – Nationwide Arena

Apr 21, 2022 – KeyBank Center

Apr 23, 2022 – UBS Arena

Apr 28, 2022 – Bridgestone Arena

May 14, 2022 – Toyota Center

May 16, 2022 – BOK Center

May 19, 2022 – Moody Center

May 20, 2022 – Moody Center

May 25, 2022 – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Jun 17, 2022 – Gelredome

Jun 20, 2022 – Anfield Stadium

Jun 22, 2022 – Murrayfield Stadium

Jun 24, 2022 – Aviva Stadium

Jun 26, 2022 – Hyde Park