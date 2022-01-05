Garth Brooks Announces San Diego Stadium Tour Stop in March

Garth Brooks announced another stop on his slowly building 2022 Stadium Tour, plotting a March 5 performance at Petco Park in San Diego, California....

Tickets for Garth Brooks in San Diego go on sale on Friday, January 14, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Tickets will be $94.95 including all fees, with plans for in-the-round seating for the show, as has become standard for Brooks’ shows. Every seat in the stadium will be priced at that point, which has also become standard for Brooks, with the exception of his Las Vegas shows.

According to the announcement of the concert, Garth Brooks has never performed at Petco Park, which is home to the San Diego Padres. It will also be his first concert in the San Diego area for almost seven years, and will serve as his only stop in California, Arizona or Nevada in 2022 (excluding the previously scheduled Las Vegas shows in February, which are not part of the Stadium Tour).

March 5 is the earliest date scheduled for a Stadium Tour stop in 2022, and the first planned for west of the Mississippi River. Previously announced Stadium Tour shows are taking place in Arkansas, Orlando, and Louisiana. Brooks performs prior to that at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on February 4 and 5.

Rather than announce all of his performances in one lump, Garth Brooks has instead been rolling out the announcements one at a time. The four previous Stadium Tour dates and the Las Vegas show were announced on four consecutive weeks, with each show announced on a Wednesday and then put on sale to the general public on the following Friday, nine days later.

The San Diego show is the first such announcement of 2022, but presumably not the last, as Brooks has indicated a desire to get back to the business of performing regularly in 2022 after the long COVID-related pause and then having to wipe his slate of stadium shows clean in the fall over fears of the resurgent virus.