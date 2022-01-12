Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional Plot “Surviving the Truth” Tour

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional will be touring together in the spring of 2022, announcing dates for their “Surviving the Truth” tour Tuesday....

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional will be touring together in the spring of 2022, announcing dates for their “Surviving the Truth” tour Tuesday. The run begins at the tail end of February and runs through late March, with 18 dates planned.

Surviving The Truth Tour with @dashboardmusic Tickets are on sale Friday, 1/14 at 10am local time! Pre-sale starts TOMORROW! Watch your inbox for details.@sydneysprague will be joining us at all shows starting 3/1! For tickets and information visit https://t.co/VYtcEdAMCf pic.twitter.com/7Qy0z0oLDD — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) January 11, 2022

Tickets for the tour, which will also feature Sydney Sprague, are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14. Presales for the dates begin on Wednesday, January 12.

The tour will follow the release of Dashboard Confessional’s All The Truth I Can Tell in February, the band’s first full album in four years. Jimmy Eat World’s Surviving was released in 2019, making up the other half of the tour title (presumably).

Dates for Surviving The Truth kick of on February 27 at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, and wrap up a month later with a stop at Houston’s 713 Music Hall on March 22. In between, stops include two dates at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee, and shows at JJ’s Live (Fayetteville, Arkansas), Tennessee Theatre (Knoxville, Tennessee), The Ritz (Raleigh, North Carolina), Pavilion at Seminole Casino (Coconut Creek, Florida), and Orpheum Theater (New Orleans, Louisiana).

Dashboard Confessional is also performing at the Arizona Innings Festival in February. while Jimmy Eats World is on the bill at the Florida edition of Innings on March 19.

The full Surviving the Truth tour run is outlined below:

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional “Surviving the Truth” Tour Dates

02/26 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival *

02/27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium #

03/01 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion #

03/02 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom #

03/04 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion #

03/05 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live #

03/06 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall #

03/07 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company #

03/09 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace Theatre #

03/10 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre #

03/11 – Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns #

03/12 – Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns #

03/14 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz #

03/15 – Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center #

03/17 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

03/18 – Coconut Creek, Fla. @ Pavilion at Seminole Casino #

03/19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Innings Festival ^

03/21 – New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater #

03/22 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall #

* = Dashboard Confessional only

# = w/ Sydney Sprague

^ = Jimmy Eat World only