Megadeth, Lamb of God Plot 2022 Leg of “Metal Tour of the Year”

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a second wave of THE METAL TOUR OF THE YEAR, joined by guests Trivium and In Flames. Dates for the tour span April and May 2022, with 23 dates announced thus far.

“Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline US tour, metal titans MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD have today announced the second US run of their aptly named METAL TOUR OF THE YEAR. Joining them will be special guests TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES,” reads the announcement posted to www.metaltouroftheyear.com.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14. Presales are available beginning Wednesday, January 12.

THE METAL TOUR OF THE YEAR begins on April 9 with a performance at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The shows run through a May 15th stop at PPL Center in Allentown PA. In between, dates are plotted in Tucson, Green Bay, Omaha, Kansas City, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and more.

The full tour details are available below:

Megadeth & Lamb of God The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 Dates:

Apr 09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

Apr 10 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

Apr 12 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

Apr 14 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

Apr 15 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Apr 16 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Apr 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Apr 21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Apr 22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Apr 24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Apr 26 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

Apr 27 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Apr 29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Apr 30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center [No Trivium]

May 03 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 04 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 07 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

May 09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

May 10 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

May 12 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 15 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center