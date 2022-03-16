Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Migos Among Life is Beautiful Headliners

Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Migos and many more were announced as the lineup for the 2022 Life is Beautiful Festival was...

Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Migos and many more were announced as the lineup for the 2022 Life is Beautiful Festival was shared this week. The festival, which hits Las Vegas on September 16-18, has tickets on sale beginning this week.

Turn up the volume! The #LifeisBeautiful2022 lineup is finally here. Tickets on sale this Friday, March 18th at 10am PT. Sign up for reminders so you don’t miss a thing 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dhjULDh3OL pic.twitter.com/XuZLlIRZ5U — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) March 15, 2022

Other acts already announced for Life is Beautiful 2022 include to-billed appearances by Gorillaz, Kygo, Cage The Elephant, and Beach House. Dermot Kennedy, Gryffin, Marc Rebillet, Big Boi, Oliver Tree, and many others are scheduled to appear (full list as released thus far is included below). The lineup is the first since Rolling Stone Magazine acquired a majority stake in the event earlier this year.

“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”

Early Bird tickets for Life is Beautiful Festival went on sale earlier this month, and were snapped up in 45 minutes, according to the event organizers. Remaining passes will be available beginning Friday, with a 3-day GA pass starting at $380 plus fees. VIP passes for Life is Beautiful 2022 start at $795 plus fees, with VIP+ ($1,565) and “All-In” ($3,125) pass levels also available.

Life is Beautiful was born in 2013, bringing premier musical acts, experiential artists, comedians, thinkers and culinary talent to Las Vegas. It was cancelled in 2020, but returned in 2021 with Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala as headliners.

Life is Beautiful Festival Full Lineup