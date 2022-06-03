World Ticket Conference Ready for Big Crowd as 2022 Event Approaches

The ticketing world is just over one month away from its annual sojourn to Las Vegas, with the World Ticket Conference in the final...

The ticketing world is just over one month away from its annual sojourn to Las Vegas, with the World Ticket Conference in the final stage of preparations before its return to The Venetian on July 13-15. WTC, which is combined for 2022 with Ticket Summit, is expected to draw record-setting crowds of ticketing professionals from all stripes, representing teams and other rights-holders, ticketing company executives and professionals, and independent ticket brokers from across the country.

WTC22 is going to serve as “Your Passport to Resale,” according to event chair Dr. Corey Gibbs. “ The in-depth panel sessions, expansive networking opportunities, historically large exhibition hall, and Holly Rowe’s keynote have all come together to offer a can’t miss conference that anyone in the resale or live events business should attend.”

Passes for WTC22 are available for $699, with NATB members able to purchase passes at a discounted price of $399. Hotel rooms are available at The Palazzo/Venetian hotels, which are both attached to the event space.

As was the case for 2021, WTC22’s schedule kicks off with the NATB’s Annual Meeting, which will once again be open to both NATB members and Non-Members. The NATB Board, led by Executive Director Gary Adler, will discuss ongoing efforts to preserve, protect and promote the secondary ticketing industry.

ESPN sideline reporter and college sports broadcasting mainstay Holly Rowe will deliver a Keynote Address following the meeting in what has been billed as a compelling look at live events and life on the sidelines of college’s hallmark events.

Other big draws for this year’s World Ticket Conference are the presentations by Broker Genius, 1Ticket/DTI/Ticket Evolution, and Ticketmaster Resale. These key players will discuss the past year and look at what the coming year looks like for their brands and the industry as a whole. Following each of these presentations, which bookend each day’s schedule, the presenters will sponsor one of WTC’s legendary cocktail parties.

Enlightening education and panel sessions are the hallmarks of the World Ticket Conference, and 2022 will feature sessions on technology and tools, exchange updates, ticketing policy, primary market perspectives, and a look inside some of the industry’s most successful businesses.

Learn more and reserve passes by visiting WorldTicketConference.com.

WTC22 Schedule