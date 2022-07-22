Casting for World-Premiere of “The Notebook” Musical Announced

The long-awaited world-premiere of The Notebook – A New Musical is set for this fall at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, which is...

The long-awaited world-premiere of The Notebook – A New Musical is set for this fall at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, which is adapted to musical from Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel of the same name by Ingrid Michaelson. Her music and lyrics are accompanied with a book by playwright Bekkah Bruntstetter and a choreoghraphy by Katie Spelman. Co-directed by Tony winner Michael Greif and Schele Williams, The Notebook is going to run from September 6 to October 16. Tickets to the show are available below and here.

The lead characters Allie and Noah will be portrayed by Jordan Tyson as Young Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Tony winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, along with John Cardoza as Young Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Beasley as Older Noah.

The musical also includes Yassmin Alers, Andréa Burns, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Dorcas Leung, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Sophie Madorsky, and Liam Oh. Alex Benoit, Mary Ernster, Jerica Exum, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, RhonniRose Mantilla, and Carson Stewart are featured as understudies of the production.

The Notebook – A New Musical was to make its premiere back in 2020, then in March 2022, but had to be postponed twice due to COVID-19.

“After many delays, I am so excited to report that our magical musical (that I have been working on since 2017) is finally going to be out in the world at @chicagoshakes!” Ingrid Michaelson, the singer-songwriter, and also the creator of the show’s music and lyrics, shared in a statement on her social media account when the tickets to the play went on sale in late April.

The story, which is perhaps more familiar to the audience with the movie version starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams (2004) than the best-selling book, sets in 1940s South Carolina where mill worker Noah Calhoun and Allie from a privileged, rich family, fall in love. The relationship of the couple is not accepted by the girl’s family, and the emerging disapproval leads them apart and Allie’s engagement to another man. However, the bond between the lovers is strong and lasts a lifetime.

