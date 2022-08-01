NJ Speaker Calls for Hearing Over Springsteen Ticket Prices
ConcertsMusicTop StoryTour DatesTours August 1, 2022 Dave Clark 0
The uproar surrounding the ticket prices for the 2023 U.S. dates on Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tour continues, with politicians in the singer’s home state of New Jersey weighing in on the outrageous “dynamic” and “platinum” schemes used to inflate prices from the box office.
“I am extremely troubled by the actions of Ticketmaster and other vendors,” says Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Woodbridge), who is calling for a hearing to address ticket pricing for consumers in the state in the wake of widespread complaints. [Their] policies have left so many unsuspecting fans with outrageous ticket prices and fees, making attendance to certain Jersey concerts unaffordable for working folks.”
Today, I announced my plan to hold Assembly hearings into the fairness of pricing practices in our state. If certain Jersey concerts are accessible to the wealthiest, but totally unaffordable for working folks that’s simply unfair. My statement👉 https://t.co/nML3R20Xnz
— Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (@SpeakerCoughlin) July 28, 2022
Coughlin has been a member of the New Jersey Assembly since 2010 and served as its speaker since 2018. He does not represent the town of Colts Neck, where Springsteen resides, nor Freehold, where he was raised. Both of those towns are in the state’s 11th district, which has a pair of Republican representatives in the Assembly, Kim Eulner and Marilyn Piperno. No timeline has been set for the proposed hearings, but given the Speaker’s role in deciding the schedule for the Assembly when it is in session, it seems a good bet it will be carried out.
Coughlin’s statement echoed many of the complaints that consumers have had in the process, which saw ticket prices spiked to as high as $4-5,000 per ticket in some instances, all by the box office with the approval of Springsteen or his management along the way.
“I am extremely troubled by the actions of Ticketmaster and other vendors, whose policies have left so many unsuspecting fans with outrageous ticket prices and fees, making attendance to certain Jersey concerts unaffordable for working folks. It’s highly unfair that only the wealthiest can afford access to a quality show, under these circumstances. We have tremendous venues in New Jersey for sports, concerts, theater and arts. It’s one of our great attributes. Not being able to afford or be given fair access to see your favorite band or team play is simply unfair.
“Obscene ticket pricing and scalping are, unfortunately, real issues. Working to make our state more affordable for all residents to enjoy, especially as inflation has left people struggling, it’s our responsibility to investigate current pricing practices and the Assembly will conduct a hearing to ensure fairness and affordability in the process. We have strong consumer protection laws in our state. Let’s make sure none are being violated and if we need to update laws regarding tickets and scalping, then let’s do so. Price gouging, particularly in the primary market, cannot and will not be tolerated.”
Springsteen himself has not commented on the backlash for his tour, which went on sale in staggered fashion throughout the past two weeks. His manager, Jon Landau, did respond, striking what some considered a tone deaf response implying that the prices were fair for those seeking to see “someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”
Another New Jersey democrat, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, has also spoken out against the ticketing fiasco for New Jersey’s beloved “boss”, though his ire was largely focused at Ticketmaster and its parent, Live Nation – which he hopes to see regulated more tightly through the passage of his BOSS Act.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to perform once in New Jersey on their 2023 tour as announced thus far. They perform at Newark’s Prudential Center on April 14 of 2023. A second leg of U.S. dates is yet to be announced. The full announced tour schedule and links to ticket purchase options are included below:
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates – 2023
North America – Leg 1
Feb. 1 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Feb. 3 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Feb. 5 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
Feb. 7 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live
Feb. 10 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Feb. 14 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Feb. 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
Feb. 18 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Feb. 21 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Feb. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Feb. 27 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Mar. 2 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Mar. 5 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Mar. 7 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
Mar. 9 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
Mar. 12 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun
Mar. 14 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena
Mar. 16 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Mar. 18 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center
Mar. 20 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena
Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena
Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Europe and the UK
April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic
April 30, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic
May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena
May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena
May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani
May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo
May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena
May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena
May 30 – Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland
June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund
June 16 – Birmingham | Villa Park
June 18, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium | Festivalpark Werchter
June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena
June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka
July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka
July 6 – London | BST Hyde Park
July 8 – London | BST Hyde Park
July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken
July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken
July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion
July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion
July 21, 2023 – Hockenheim, Germany | Hockenheimring
July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion
July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
Last Updated on August 1, 2022 by Dave Clark
