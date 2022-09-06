Jessie Reyez Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Jessie Reyez is coming to stimulate the senses with a 29-date fall run across North America, The YESSIE Tour, in support her new album...

Jessie Reyez is coming to stimulate the senses with a 29-date fall run across North America, The YESSIE Tour, in support her new album YESSIE, which is set to be released on September 16. Canadian singer-songwriter embarks on tour from Miami, FL on October 13, then heads to New Orleans, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, and many more before performing the last show of the tour in New York on December 4.

Four-time Juno-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter released a track, Mutual Friend, from her new album in early August, taking credits for openhearted lyrics and a captivating video directed by Peter Huang, which bears symbolic elements and artfully visualizes the emotion of a break-up song.

In an interview with Nylon about the Mutual Friend song, Reyez states that it’s her talking about someone that talked with her mutual friend, adding “it was very literal”.

She defines the break-up process and the current stage of her life as follows: “I feel powerful. I feel like there’s power when you know yourself. I used to think there was so much respect in being diplomatic, but you can only be so diplomatic without f*cking over yourself because everybody else might not be as diplomatic as you are.”

Being blunt as she is both in lyrics and real life, Jessie Reyez released her debut studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us in 2020’s March, and the album was listed in Top 5 on Billboard’s R&B Album Chart, accessing more than 1.2B global streams. Her 2017 EP Kiddo and 2018 EP Being Human in Public led to Juno Awards and Grammy nomination.

Before planning for her upcoming long running tour YESSIE, Reyez performed at 2022 Coachella and opened on Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour.

See the tour dates and ticket links below:

Jessie Reyez YESSIE tour dates

• October 13 – Miami, FL – The Oasis

• October 15 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

• October 16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

• October 18 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

• October 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

• October 20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

• October 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

• October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

• October 25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

• October 27 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

• October 28 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

• October 30 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre

• October 31 – Vancouver, BC at The Orpheum

• November 02 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot

• November 03 – Denver, CO at Summit

• November 06 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore

• November 08 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues

• November 11 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore

• November 13 – Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore

• November 14 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore

• November 16 – Charlotte, NC at Underground at The Fillmore

• November 17 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues

• November 19 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle

• November 20 – Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl

• November 22 – Boston, MA at House of Blues

• November 26 – Montreal, QC at MTELUS

• November 28 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY

• December 02 – New Haven, CT at Toad’s Place

• December 04 – New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom

